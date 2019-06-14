U.S. sanctions: Diplomatic community, NLC rally support for Venezuela

By Isaac Aregbesola

Some members of diplomatic community in Nigeria, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and other activists have rallied support to end the U.S. sanctions on Venezuela.

They made the call during the Venezuela Solidarity Campaign tagged: “U.S. Hands off Venezuela” and the visit of the Vice President of Venezuela Aristibulo Almeida to NLC in Abuja.

The Cuba Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Carlos Sosa said that there was need to rally support for Venezuela because the country’s agitation against the U.S. was a fight for all including African countries.

Sosa, who spoke on behalf of other ambassadors at the event said that Venezuela would rather die instead of being on their knees and that the country would want to protect its dignity.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the countries represented at the event include Cuba, Mexico, Syria, Sierra Leone, Palestine, Iraq, Indonesia, Iran,Vietnam. Nambia, Lebanon, among others

He called on African leaders not let down Venezuela or leave the battle for it alone because it is a battle for all.

“The Venezuela deserves the support, Venezuela has done a lot for Africa and Africa has to support Venezuela at this time to fight against sanction impose on Venezuela.

“Cuba will always support Venezuela in its fight against imposition of sanctions against Venezuela.

“The presence of the Vice President inspired the solidarity of people of Latin America and Caribbean in support of Venezuela.

“We are in solidarity with the people and government of Venezuela to end the continuous blockage of Venezuela by the U.S. ,” he said.

The Vice President, Nigerian Labour Congress, Alhaji Najeem Yasin pledged the support of the union in the struggle of Venezuela against the U.S.

Yasin, who is also the President of National Union of Road Transport Workers called on workers across the globe to offer support to Venezuela.

“We support in the struggle with the Venezuelan people, it is historical, Therefore workers across the globe must offer support to Venezuela, we need our political support for the global solidarity,” he said

He said that the Union was aware of the foreign aggression led by the U. S. and attempts to impose anti people leadership on the country.

“The Nigerian labour movement aligns itself with other labour movements and allies across the world to support you and the Venezuelan people in your struggles against external aggression and interference.

“It is historical that we support the working people and leadership of Venezuela because your political system is people oriented and supports the desires and aspirations of workers all over the world.

“Therefore, workers across the globe must offer support to Venezuelans, even if limited to moral and political support as a token of our global solidarity,” he said.

The Campaign Coordinator Venezuela Solidarity Campaign in Nigeria, Mr Oladimeji Macaulay said that the group condemned the long time U. S. sanctions on Venezuela.

Macaulay said that the sanction on Venezuela economic activities focusing on financial and oil aspect and establishing a de facto blockage against the Venezuelan economy was illegal.

He said that the sanction has led to a fall in Venezuela’s domestic economic activities and international trade also led to lack of food and medicine for the people of Venezuela.

Macaulay called on the world activists and pro-labour organisations to support the campaign to end the U.S. sanction on Venezuela.

The Venezuela Vice President, Aristibulo Almeida, who commended the NLC and diplomatic corps members for their supports, was optimistic that his country would win the battle against the U.S.

Almeida described the coercive measures, systematic and conscious strategy of the U.S. against Venezuela as a massive violation of human rights of the Venezuelan people. (NAN)