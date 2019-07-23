2019 Hajj: How Oyo pilgrim recovered missing purse with $800

By Dada Ahmed

Rashida Tijani, a female pilgrim from Oyo State, who lost her purse containing $800 and other valuables, was saved from the trauma of the loss when a review of hotels CCTV footage identified where she left it.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Tijani, who is lodging at Elyas Silver Hotel, Madinah with her colleagues, was despondent after the loss of the purse containing all her money.

However, a review of the CCTV footage showed the purse in a waste bin.

The money has been returned to Tijani with other valuables intact.

” I am highly elated over the recovery of my money, I am most grateful to NAHCON officials, those of Oyo state government and the management of the hotel,” she said.

Earlier, the Head, Civic Education of NAHCON, Alhaji Umar Bala, while addressing some pilgrims in Madinah, called on them to take good care of their Basic Traveling Allowance (BTA) and other valuables to avoid unpalatable development in the course of the Hajj.

Meanwhile, NAHCON said it had so far transported 17,161 pilgrims to Madinah in 35 flights as at Monday.