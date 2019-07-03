4 Vietnamese drug traffickers sentenced to death

(Xinhua/NAN) Four Vietnamese were on Wednesday sentenced to death for trafficking over 3.4 kilogrammes of heroin.

Vietnam News Agency reported on Wednesday that two other persons also got jail terms of 18 years and 20 years for the same offence.

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Court passed the sentences on the six persons – three men and three women – who were members of a ring which transported heroin from northern Nam Dinh to the city.

The ring leader, a 42-year-old man, received death sentence for the charge of drug trafficking, and a jail term of two years for illegally possessing a military weapon.

According to Vietnamese law, those convicted of smuggling over 600 grammes of heroin or more than 2.5 kilogrammes of methamphetamine are punishable by death.

Making or trading 100 grammes of heroin or 300 grammes of other illegal drugs also faces death penalty.