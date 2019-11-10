Anti-cultism: Police unveil website

By Stanley Nwanosike

The Police Campaign Against Cultism and Other Vices (POCACOV) on Sunday said it had widened its reach and communication channels, using electronic and cyber-space platforms.

The National Coordinator of POCACOV, SP Ebere Amaraizu, said this in a statement issued in Enugu.

Amaraizu said that the move was to galvanise followers, nation-wide to support the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu’s initiative to fully succeed.

According to him, POCACOV’s latest platforms are meant to reach out to teeming millions of Nigerians that negated cultism and its related activities.

“The Nigeria Police wishes to inform members of the public that POCACOV has widened its scope of communication to bridge communication gap between it and other stakeholders in the fight against cultism nationwide.

“POCACOV can now be reached on its website – www.pocacov.com.

“You can view our photos, aims of POCACOV and the origin of POCACOV through I-G among other things. This is because POCACOV is about you.

“You can also meet POCACOV on Facebook on POCACOV and Twitter @pocacov.

“You can also email us today at POCACOV@gmail.com,’’ he said.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that POCACOV is the initiative of I-G aimed at saving Nigerian youths from the claws of cultism and other vices.

It is also meant to deepen police-public relationship and galvanise stakeholders’ support in line with the tenets of community-oriented policing to reduce cultism and other vices across the country.