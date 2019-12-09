Believe in God, self in any situation, ENT surgeon advises

By Felicia Imohimi

Prof. Titus Ibekwe, Head, Department of Otorhinolaryngology (Ear, Nose and Throat), University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Gwagwalada, has urged Nigerians to “believe in God and themselves” irrespective of their predicament.

Ibekwe gave the advice at his 50th birthday and launch of his book titled “Journey to the golden age: The autobiography” in Abuja.

Ibekwe who is also the Vice Chairman, International Advisory Board of the American Academy of Otorhinolaryngology–Head and Neck Surgery Foundation (AAO-HNSF), said an individual could face enormous challenges in quest to attain a particular height but would conquer only when he believes in God and himself.

The don noted that he was inspired to write the book which had nine chapters and 233 pages because of the challenges he surmounted before attaining his present level.

According to him, “I have this deep conviction within me that it will help the younger ones shape their lives and it will be a source of encouragement to people who are aspiring to get to the zenith of life.

“I believe that this book is suitable for all ages; it will form inspiration and springboard in peoples lives and will help them actualize their dreams.

“God led me through five decades without missing a step. On each of the five stairs I have left a footprint for the younger generation.

“I am now a husband and father which I greatly consider as my most treasured achievements.

“I am also a teacher, a friend and of course, a doctor. I have seen pains and I have fixed pains; I have watched and listened to over a thousand ears and examined even more hurting noses and throats.

“l have seen the futility and vanity of life and it has humbled me.”

Ibekwe called on well meaning Nigerians to invest in the system in any way they can for the good of the society and mankind.

He sais: “If you don’t come out to invest into our system we will live to regret it as time progresses.

“Practicing medicine is more of giving yourself and seeing yourself as privileged to have been selected to touch lives, and you should be able to put in everything knowing fully well that life doesn’t have a second chance,”.

Rev. Gabriel Abegunrin, Archbishop of Ibadan, identified the book as a useful resource that preserves the identity of a generation adding that it purifies history of errors by providing facts for the record.

Dr Udenta Udenta, the book reviewer noted that there is no second chance be it diagnostic, prescription, treatment and surgery in medical profession.

He, however, urged medical practitioners to devote themselves to their chosen career to avoid jeopardising patients health.

A popular Nollywood film producer Kenneth Okonkwo, commended Ibekwe for attaining golden age and achieving so much within the period.

Okonkwo noted that the content of the book was capable of changing ones destiny.

Dignitaries at the occasion were Dr Tom Adaba, Pioneer Director General of National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) who chaired the event.

Hon Tanko Sonunu, Chairman House Committee on Health, Prof. Michael Asuzu, Professor of Public Health and Community Medicine, College of Medicine University of Ibadan and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Governor of Enugu State.

Others at the event were gospel singer and songwriter Chris Morgan, representatives of Management and staff of University of Abuja, ASUU, Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Otorhinolaryngological Society of Nigeria (ORLSON) among others. (NAN)