Buhari congratulates Jibril Aminu at 80

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined the academia, other statesmen and political leaders in celebrating Prof. Jibril Aminu, who turns 80 on Aug. 25, 2019.

President Buhari, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Saturday, lauded Aminu’s pedigree of excellence, stewardship and dedication to the growth of the nation and humanity.

The President felicitated with the medical doctor, consultant and scholar for scoring many firsts in his chosen career, and promoting a culture of multi-disciplinary impact through commitment and focus.

He also commended him for serving the nation variously as a minister, diplomat, administrator and senator.

President Buhari affirmed that ”Aminu’s exceptionality stems from his forthrightness, strong sense of fairness, love for learning and unwavering support for issues that affect the livelihood of the ordinary people.”

While highlighting the Professor’s many counsels to leaders and interventions as a lawmaker from 2003 to 2011, the president applauded his versatility and contributions to national development.

He acknowledged that Aminu had served the country as a Minister of Education and Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, believing that the scholar played a significant role in representing and projecting Nigeria at the global stage, which generations would remember.

President Buhari rejoiced with family members, friends, academic and political associates of the physician, praying that the almighty God would grant him longer life and good health.