Challenges: Anglican Bishop urges Nigerians to hope in God

By Emmanuel Afonne

The Anglican Bishop of Kubwa Diocese, Rt. Rev. Duke Akamisoko, has urged Nigerians to put their hope in God in the midst of challenges facing the country.

Akamisoko made the call in Abuja at the dedication of an ultramodern vicarage at the Church of the Pentecost, Anglican Communion, Federal Housing Authority (FHA), Lugbe.

He said: “Despite the difficult times, we should put our faith in Christ, love one another and believe that God will take care of all that we have.

“Christ is the answer to our problems, despite all the challenges, our trust and faith should be in Christ and He will take care of us.”

Rev. James Etor, the Vicar of the Church, who reminded Christians the importance of keeping faith in God, noted that it was the same faith that saw to the completion of the vicarage.

Etor noted that the edifice which was completed within one year, cost the church and its members about N20 million.

He urged them to uphold their faith in God especially now that the Christmas was fast approaching.

“There were times we feel it’s too tough to move on and yet God inspires us and we translate the same to the people, and today we are happy for the achievement.

“As we prepare for the Christmas, it should be a season to renew our hope and resolve in following Jesus Christ, more so that he is the centre of the season.

“The Christmas season is a very significant period to the church, for Christians and indeed the whole world.

“Except a man that is not sincere, otherwise, as Christians, we should have several reasons to thank God, essentially for Jesus Christ who saved us from the shackles of sin.

“We owe him thanks eternally, we must be thankful to God for preservation and protection upon us and keeping us safe in 2019 in the midst of uncertainty and difficulty,” Etor said. (NAN)