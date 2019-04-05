Conductor faces jail term for snatching woman’s handbag

By Ngozi Njoku

A 21-year-old bus conductor, Shitu Abubakar, on Friday appeared before an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, for allegedly snatching a woman’s handbag containing N150,000 and an iPhone worth N140, 000.

Abubakar, who resides at Ketu Garage, Lagos, is facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, assault and stealing, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Lucky Ihiehie, said that the conductor snatched the handbag from Miss Oluwaseyi Babalola as she was trying to board a vehicle.

Ihiehie submitted that the handbag also contained a Nokia phone worth N5, 000, a power bank worth N7, 000 and two Automated Teller Machine cards.

He said that the defendant committed the offences on March 20, at 5.30p.m. at T Junction, Ketu, in contravention of Sections 175, 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

“He came suddenly from the rear and snatched the bag containing the valuables, all amounting to N302, 000,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 287 stipulates a three-year jail term for stealing, while Section 411 provides for two years’ for conspiracy.

Magistrate E. Kubeinje granted the defendant bail in the sum of N50,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Kubeinje said the sureties should be gainfully employed and show evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The case was adjourned until May 8 for trial.