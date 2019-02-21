Court remands father for raping his 2 daughters

By Adebisi Fatima Shittu

An Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ibadan on Thursday remanded a father, Phillip Iyiola, 43, who allegedly raped his two daughters.

Iyiola has been remanded pending legal advice from the Oyo State Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP).

The police charged Iyiola with rape.

Chief Magistrate E.A Idowu, ordred the remand of Iyiola at Agodi Federal Prison pending the outcome of the case file with the DPP.

Idowu, adjourned the case until March 26, for mention.

Earlier the police prosecutor, ASP Adewale Amos told the court that Iyiola between January and November 2018, at Road 3c, No.6, Temidire str, Olirunda , Ibadan, allegedly raped his two daughters aged eight and nine years.

Amos said, Iyiola allegedly commit the offence without the children’s consent.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 218 of the Criminal Code of Oyo state 2000.