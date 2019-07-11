Father sexually assaults daughter lands in court

By Oluwatope Lawanson

A 60-year-old man, Mr Godwin Anukwa, who sexually assaulted his eight years old daughter, was on Thursday in Lagos granted N500,000 bail.

An Ikeja Chief Magistrate’s Court, which granted the defendant bail, directed him to provide two sureties as part of the conditions.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Yewande Aje-Afunwa, ordered that the sureties should be gainfully employed and show evidence of tax payments to the Lagos State Government.

Aje-Afunwa added that one of the sureties should be related to the defendant.

The defendant, whose address was not provided, is facing a charge of unlawful sexual assault.

He, however, pleaded not guilty.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, ASP Peter Nwangwu, told the court that the defendant committed the offence in March at Airport Estate, Isheri, Lagos.

Nwangwu said that the defendant sexually assaulted his daughter (name withheld) by inserting his finger into her private parts.

According to him, the defendant was arrested by the police after the case was reported.

He said the offence contravened Section 261 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Section prescribes a three-year jail term for any offender.