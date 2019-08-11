Guinean President Conde bags traditional title in Daura

By Zubairu Idris

Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Farouq, on Sunday conferred the traditional title of “Talban-Daura” on the President of Guinea, Alpha Conde.

Farouq said that the title was conferred on President Conde in recognition of the love he has for the President Muhammadu Buhari and Nigeria.

“Today is a historic day in the history of the emirate, Katsina State and the country at large.

“President Conde left all his schedules in his country to celebrate Eid-el-Kabir with his counterpart, President Buhari in Daura.

“This is a great honor to us, we also decided to reciprocate the honor by giving you a traditional title.

“I confer on you the title of Talban-Daura for accompanying our son, President Buhari to observe Eid-el-Kabir celebration in the ancient city of Daura.

“Talban-Daura is a title given to a great person like President Conde, we indeed thank you for the visit,” he said.

In his remarks, President Buhari thanked the Emir for giving the title to President Conde.

Buhari, who was represented by Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari, said that the chieftaincy title conferred on his Guinean counterpart by the Emir was a great honor to him personally and the country as well.

“I thank the Emir and the Emirate Council for the title,” he said.

The Nigerian President also prayed that Allah would grant the visiting President safe trip back home.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Conde was turbaned by some of the Emirate’s councillors, after which, the Emir donated a horse to him.