Igbo Youths salute Buhari at 77, task him on Nigeria’s unity 

Igbo Youth Assembly (IYA) worldwide, has joined millions of well-meaning Nigerians to felicitate with President Muhammadu Buhari as he celebrates 77th birthday.

The group with a mandate for advocacy, unity and peace of Nigeria as well as the promotion of the rich cultural heritage of Igbo as a people and her values also urged him to do more in unifying Nigerians for growth and development during his administration.

A statement issued in Abuja by the Acting Publicity Secretary of the group Mr Asobi Onyemike quoted the President, Mr Ifeanyi Nwaudunna as calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to use the spirit of the season to call for truce between the Federal Government and proscribed IPOB, led by Nnamdi Kanu.

“We believe that as a father to the nation, he should be willing and ready to forgive the sins of any of his children, no matter the gravity of the perceived offence.

“We are also of the opinion that Nnamdi Kanu the leader of IPOB will be willing and ready to apologise to the president and the Igbo nation for leading them wrongly.”

The statement which read in parts: “The leadership and the members of Igbo youths worldwide join well-meaning Nigerians to celebrate and eulogise the Father of the Nation, President Buhari who turned 77 on the 17th December, 2019.”

“As the father of the nation, we call on you to work more in unifying the nation and all the aggrieved groups including IPOB led by Nnamdi Kanu and forgive him as a son.

“We also request Kanu to embrace peace, seek for forgiveness from the president and the Igbo nation.”

It states that the present administration under the leadership of Buhari has done well, recorded many successes in various sectors including the issues revolving around the boarder closure.

“Buhari’s administration has recorded remarkable successes in the transformation in the areas of infrastructure and ongoing roads construction like Enugu–Port Harcourt Road, Lagos Express Way, Air Port Construction across the Country, including the Remodelling of Enugu Airport.

“We are also happy with the renewed interest on the Second Niger Bridge that will boost the economy.”

“We also commend President Buhari for his administration’s policy, initiative, encouragement on home grown economy, social investment programme such as N-Power and school feeding programme.

“His fight against corruption and insurgency and the drive towards digital economy is also commendable.

The group called on the president to go after corrupt politicians notwithstanding party affiliation to restore confidence in the fight against corruption.

It also said that the recent border closure, though painful, was yielding tremendous results and would no doubt boost the economy.

The group also commended the Wife of the president Aisha Buhari for her tremendous support for her husband, particularly lauded her support for women development and the millions of poor people in various communities across the country.

The Igbo youth group called on Nigerian youths to draw inspiration from the selfless leadership of Buhari in reshaping the nation, and to also support his administration.