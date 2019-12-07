JUST IN: Evangelist Reinhard Bonnke dies at 79

German Pentecostal evangelist, Reinhard Bonnke who is principally known for his gospel missions throughout Africa is dead aged 79.

A post on his official Facebook page explained that his he passed away peacefully and was surrounded by his family.

“It is with sorrow that the Bonnke Family would like to announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, and grandfather, Evangelist Reinhard Bonnke,” the statement read.

“He passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Saturday Dec. 7, 2019.

“For the past 60 years he has preached the glorious Gospel of Jesus throughout the entire world.

“We want to thank you on behalf of him and our family, for your kind love and unwavering support, which enabled him to preach the matchless message of salvation to countless people.”