Kingship: Paramount ruler seeks to join in suit against Gov. Lalong

By Thompson Yamput

The paramount ruler of Ganawuri, the Ataa Aten, Yakubu Chaimai, on Tuesday sought the leave of a Plateau State High Court to be joined as co-defender in the suit challenging Governor Simon Lalong’s attempt to tamper with the Gbong Gwom Jos Stool.

Seven of the “illustrious sons of Berom nation”, had on May 23 dragged the state government before Justice Christine Dabup of State High Court, over its attempt at tampering with the composition of the Gbong Gwom Jos Traditional Council.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports in Jos that Gov Lalong had created two traditional councils out of the Jos Traditional Council, which did not go down well with the Berom nation, which filed a case challenging such action.

Consequently, the court on May23 issued an interim injunction stopping Lalong from tampering with the composition of the Gbong Gwom Jos Traditional Council.