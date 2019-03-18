Man divorces wife for committing adultry

By Deborah Akpede

An Igando Customary Court in Lagos on Monday, dissolved the 9 year-old marriage between one Udoekpo Daniel and his wife Margaret, over adultery.

Delivering judgment, the President of the Court, Mr Adeniyi Koledoye, held that since the petitioner insists on the divorce after several interventions, the court was left with no other option than to dissolve the union.

“The court hereby pronounces the marriage between Udoekpo and Margaret dissolved today, both of you henceforth cease to be husband and wife.

“Each of you should go his or her separate ways. The court wishes both of you well in your future endeavour.

“The Court hereby grants the custody of the first three children to Udoekpo, who had provided a good home and better education which is in line with section 139 of the Child Right Law of Lagos State.

“While the custody of the last born, aged two, is granted to Margaret.

He ordered Udoekpo to pay N5,000 monthly for the feeding of the child in his wife’s custody and must also be responsible for the education and general welfare.

In his petition, Udoekpo , said: “my wife uses the excuse of going for night vigil to sleep around. She brings strange visitors who claim to be prophets into my house.

“My tradition forbids such a thing. It comes with heavy punishment.

“My business collapsed since she started sleeping around. I sold my three cars to feed and pay my children’s school fees.”

The petitioner said that his wife started to behave funny at home claiming she was being tormented.

He pleaded with the court to terminate the marriage.

In her response, Margaret a mother of four, said that she only brought a prophet home, to help her pray, so that things will return to normal.

She alleged that her husband stopped giving her money for food.