Man stabs nephew’s dog for killing his chicken

A man from Texas, U.S., Owen Jay Petitt , has been arrested by the police for allegedly stabbing his nephew’s dog, claiming it killed his chicken last year.

According to police report, Petitt, 45, is accused of pinning down his nephew’s dog and stabbing it in the shoulder.

His 28-year-old nephew lives on the same property in the town of Leander, The Austin American-Statesman reported.

Reports say the nephew heard the dog barking around 12:30 p.m. Saturday and caught his uncle in the act.

He reportedly yelled at his uncle to stop and yanked him off the canine before the dog limped away with the blade still in its shoulder.

The knife was however, removed before authorities arrived.

Pettit told responding deputies in an affidavit that “he committed the act” in retaliation for the dog killing his chicken last year “and showed no remorse.”

Pettit was subsequently charged with cruelty to non-livestock animals, a third-degree felony that carries up to 10 years in imprisonment.

He was in custody at the Travis County jail but has since bonded out.

The deputies managed to obtain the knife – which was matted with dog hair – as evidence, The Dallas Morning News reported.

Sheriff’s office spokeswoman Kristen Dark said the dog was given stitches and is in stable condition.