Mathematics teacher rapes student in Ibadan, lands in trouble

By Adebisi Shittu

An Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court, Ibadan has ordered that a teacher, Adedayo Gbolagade, who allegedly raped his student be remanded in prison, pending legal advice from the Oyo State Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP).

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Olabisi Ogunkanmi, ordered  that Gbolagade should be remanded in Agodi Prison.

She adjourned the case untill April 19, for mention.

The police accused Gbolagade of Oke-Ola area, Igisogba, Ibadan, of rape.

The plea of the defendant was, however, not taken.

The prosecutor, Insp. Sikiru Opaleye, told the court that Gbolagade, a private Mathematics teacher, employed by the Parents Teacher Association (PTA) allegedly raped his student.

Opaleye said,  the defendant on Jan. 29, at about 4 p.m allegedly raped the 14-year -old female Senior Secondary II student of Government Secondary School, Orita Aperin, Ibadan.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of  Section 357 and punishable under Section 358 of the Criminal Code Cap 38, Vol.11 Laws of Oyo state 2000.

