Migration: Commissioner tasks media on effective reportage

By Jacinta Nwachukwu

Hajiya Sadiya Umar, Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI) has urged media practitioners to effectively report and educate the public on dangers of irregular migration.

She disclosed this at a two-day capacity building workshop for media practitioners on migration reporting in Keffi, Nasarawa State.

Umar who was represented by Amb. Mohammed Lawal, Director, Refugees and Migration of the Commission, said that Media represented a critical domain for management of migration issues in the world.

She said the aim of the workshop was to ensure that Nigeria Media have a better understanding of migration trends, dynamics and use of migration terminologies correctly in their reporting.

According to her, the analysis of Media representation is critical to understand the responsibilities and consequences of cross border mobility, settlement and protection.

The Commissioner stressed that Media helped in shaping public perceptions of migrants as well as ensuring that migrants have equal access to migration.

She noted that the motives for migration were multiple and complex, saying that migration could be due to demography, disaster, desperation, disparities and demand.

She said over the years the story of migration has been largely positive with migrants bringing new skills, energy, perspective and experiences to their new homes.

“They help to drive economic growth and enriching the cultural tapestry of their communities.

“Even with all its positive contributions migration has been associated with some adverse effect to countries which includes undue pressure on local jobs, social security and services among others.

“Furthermore, this has equally led to untold challenges and vulnerabilities, experienced by many migrations such as racism, xenophobia and discrimination that have led to maltreatment of migrants in their host and transit countries,” Umar said.

She said that the workshop would serve as a recommendation to further strengthen the capacity of journalists to design more national, regional and global strategy on migration reporting.

Also Ms Jolanda Pfister, Migration Adviser, Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC) said that the training was a key event in the framework of the Agency’s collaboration with NCRMI aimed at developing a comprehensive approach to better manage migration.

She said that the training would strengthen the knowledge of media practitioners on migration issues.