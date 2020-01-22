Mother snatches daughter’s husband, gets pregnant for him

A 34-year-old woman has narrated how her mother started having an affair with her husband and eventually got pregnant for him.

The 34-year-old lady identified as Lauren Wall who hails from Twickenham, south-west London reportedly got married at the age of 19-year-old to her ex-husband, the same man who left her for her mother.

Speaking in an interview with Daily Mail, Lauren disclosed that her mother supported her dream wedding with a sum of €15,000. Her mum also joined them on their honey moon.

According to Lauren, her mother and ex-husband got along so much that she could not suspect that they were having an affair.

“Paul always got on really well with mum. I never thought it strange though, as she was his mum-in-law and he was just being friendly.

“They’d laugh a lot together. I didn’t think to be worried at all. Who would?’

“I couldn’t wait to settle into marriage but the ink was barely dry on our certificate when Paul changed.’

Lauren also disclosed how his sister saw text messages between her mom and her estranged husband. When she confronted her mother, she denied there was anything going on saying, “You’re crazy.’

“When I confronted Paul, he went white as a sheet – and refused to let me see his phone,’

As the fights continued, Paul stopped wearing his wedding ring and walked out on Lauren and their seven-month-old daughter.

When Lauren discovered that her ex-husband had moved in with her mother, she was shocked, she said: “It was sick. It’s one of the worst things a mum can do to a daughter.”

She went on to say: “I met him at a local pub – I fancied him straight away. He asked for my number and the next day he texted asking to go on a date to the cinema. We started going out straight after that.

“Five months later we were getting married in a beautiful church ceremony with friends and family. Mum looked on proudly as we exchanged vows

“When I saw her in the street and noticed she had a bump, my mind raced. She clutched her stomach and told me, ‘It’s a cyst’. I felt so sick, I went home and destroyed all the photos of our wedding.”

Exactly 9 months after Paul left Lauren, her mother welcomed a baby girl with him.

“She tried to claim the father was another boyfriend but I knew the truth. Paul and mum officially announced themselves as a couple that summer and my world crumbled.

“She rang me up and invited me. It was awkward. I got married Aug. 14, 2004; they married on Aug. 15 2009. It was almost too much to bear but I did it for my daughter. I went to watch Mum marry the same man I’d wed five years earlier.”

At a point, Julia’s mum tried to reconcile with her, but she refused.

Julia said: “She initiated it. I dropped my brother off at her house and she got in my car, started crying and just said, ‘I’m sorry’.

“I told her, ‘Get out of my car’. She wrote me a letter a couple of weeks later apologizing. And that was the start of us mending our relationship.’

“I still bring it up and make a comment and she doesn’t like it. Just because we spoke after doesn’t mean I’m over it. Paul never said sorry or tried to apologize to me.

“I speak to him as he’s married to my mum. I’ve asked him before to explain to our daughter and he just says it’s forgotten about now.”

Since then, Lauren has moved on with her life with another man, but she admits that the trauma from the incident will hunt her for the rest of her life.

“Time is a great healer, and mum and I have tried to have a normal relationship. But we will never be as close as we were – and I’ll never fully trust her again.”