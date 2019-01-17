NEWS ANALYSIS: Uniting the people, boosting economy through cultural carnival

A News Analysis by Obike Ukoh, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)

When Dr Orji Uzor Kalu spoke at the 2018 annual lecture of the National Institute of Cultural Orientation (NICO), he stressed the need for the various ethnic groups to boost the economy through opportunities inherent in their cultures.

Kalu, a former governor of Abia, said that there are 250 ethnic groups in Nigeria, which he noted, translates to over a billion economic opportunities.

“This is so because all the ethnic groups in Nigeria are unique in their own way, having different fashion, food, music, dance, masquerades, architecture etc.’’

Kalu, who sponsors the annual cultural festival in his country home, Igbere, Bende Local Government Area, Abia, said that Nigerians must begin to see the economic opportunities inherent in our culture.

“ I do not just mouth it, I have been putting it into practice, at the beginning of every year, in my village Igbere, I hold cultural `expo’ which brings together thousands of people.

“I also hold youth conference at the same venue, I do that deliberately.

“ Although the projects gulp huge amount of money, I relish funding them.

“ The two programmes are meant to send a strong message to our youth and society that we need to inculcate our culture in our socio-economic activities.

“ The objective is being achieved going by the results we get at the end of each outing.’’

Kalu, matched his words with action as he sponsored the 2019 cultural event in his country home.

The ex-governor at the 2019 Igbere Cultural Festival held at Neya Camp, harped on economic diversification through culture.

The theme of 2019 festival is: “Cultural Heritage: Vehicle for Sustainable Development”.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the annual event is organised by the Orji Uzor Kalu Foundation (OUKF).

Kalu said culture should be seen as alternative source of revenue generation.

He listed Guatemala, Trinidad and Tobago, Brazil and some European countries that used culture as alternative sources of revenue generation.

According to Kalu, Igbere carnival is aiming to replicate that, we are trying to do exactly what those people are doing.

“Igbere cultural carnival is a sort of tourism which could be turned into one of the revenue earners for this country, just as what obtains in South Africa.”

Kalu appealed to the Federal Government to support the carnival by giving it the necessary institutional support to boost tourism and increase the nation’s revenue base.

He said that he would build a 5-star hotel in Igbere in the next five years and appealed to wealthy indigenes of the area to invest in the hospitality industry in order to attract quality tourists.

“In five years, Igbere will be centre of carnival in Nigeria. Within the period, there will be a 5-star hotel.

“Foreign tourists have not started participating in our carnival because they have yet to see standard hotels.

“By this, I charge wealthy Igbere sons and daughters to invest in building good hotels because they will reap it as the carnival advances.

“We must use culture as a major source of revenue generation,” Kalu said.

Kalu commended Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Mrs Cecilia Ezilo, for showing love across the boundary of his state by sending delegates to the carnival.

“The greatest surprise I had today was the presence of the Enugu State governor.

“When the deputy governor came, I was shocked. She said it was a New Year surprise. When people behave well, good things will follow them in their lives,’’ Kalu said.

The Secretary of OUKF, organisers of the carnival, Mrs Jemimah Kalu, said the 2019 edition of the festival brought stakeholders in the tourism, hospitality and entertainment industries as well as the international community under one roof to appreciate and celebrate the cultural diversity of Nigeria.

“The initiative is borne out of Kalu’s belief in a united and indivisible Nigeria.

“The event was conceptualised by the former governor, who is known to be a highly detribalised Nigerian.

“From his business to politics, Kalu gives equal opportunities regardless of religious, ethnic and political divides.’’

Over 20 traditional dance troupes, including the famous Nkwa Umuagbogo Maiden Dance Troupe of Afikpo, Ebonyi; Oji Anya Bialere of Amasiri also from Ebonyi, Umuhu Ezechi War Dance and Udunkuru Dance Troupe of Item, performed.

All the autonomous communities in Igbere presented the dances and masquerades they were known for, while the carnival train went round the major routes of Igbere.

There were delegations from Amasiri and Akaeze in Ebonyi, as well as Mpu, Aninri Local Government Area of Enugu.

The communities shared historical blood affinity with Igbere people and as such, invited for any Igbere “ national event.’’

Some of those who commented on the festival, commended Kalu for sustaining the sponsorship which started in January, 2018.

They advised that he should continue with the sponsorship, even when he is not seeking for a political office.

Mr Ukaegbu Kazi, President-General, Amankalu Igbere Community Union, said the festival could rightly be described as a cultural renaissance.

“The various autonomous communities in Igbere came with their dances and masquerades they are known for showcase them.

“Many of the younger ones who witnessed the festival have never seen such dances and masquerades before.’’

Ukaegbu, who is a retired principal, commended the organisers for inviting Amasiri, Akaeze and Mpu communities, noting that it would continue to remind the present generation about the blood affinity between the communities.

Ukaegbu said that people from northern and other parts of the country were in Igbere for the festival which, he said, was a good development.

He advised the promoter to try as much as possible to ensure the annual event was not politicised.

Prizes were given to outstanding dance troupes. The dance troupe from Eziama that came first went home with N500,000, Amakpo that came second got N350,000, while Ibinanta that placed third received N250,000.

Dignitaries that were in Igbere for the festival included the Chief Judge of Abia, Justice Onuoha Ogwe; the All Progressives Candidates (APC) Abia governorship candidate, Uche Ogah, and his APGA counterpart, Dr Alex Otti.

Others were Lt.Col. M.I. Ibrahim, who represented the Brigade Commander, 14 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Ohafia, and Mrs D.C. Akputa Deputy Commissioner of Police, who represented the Abia Police Commissioner, among others.