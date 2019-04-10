Painter remanded in prison for stealing television

After pleading guilty to breaking into an apartment to steal a television valued at N35,000, a 23-year-old painter, Tunde Adeyemi, was on Wednesday remanded in Kirikiri Prisons.

An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court which gave the ruling said the defendant should remain behind bars pending sentence on the next day of adjournment, April 15.

Adeyemi, a resident of Mushin, Lagos, had pleaded guilty to a three-count charge of burglary, stealing and intent to commit a felony before Magistrate Mrs M.O Tanimola.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp. Aondohemba Koti, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on April 6 at Olorunsogo, Mushin, Lagos.

He said that the defendant unlawfully broke the door to the apartment of the complainant, Mr Oluwatimileyin Gabriel with intent to steal.

“The defendant damaged the padlocks and door to the complainant’s apartment and carted away his television,“ he said.

Koti said that the defendant was apprehended by neighbours on his way out of the gate.

“The defendant was intercepted and when questioned about the television, he could not give a satisfactory answer.

“The complainant, who was called by neighbours rushed home, saw his 14 inches television with the defendant.

“He handed over the defendant to the police and his television was recovered from him,” the prosecutor said.

The offences contravened Sections 287 and 308 (1) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Section 287 prescribes three years jail for stealing while Section 308 (1) attracts five years for intent to commit felony.

The magistrate reserved judgment until April 15.