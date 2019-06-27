Pastor cries for help as wife demands bribe before sex

A 48-year-old Lagos-based pastor, Abayomi Adegboyega, is crying for help by asking the court to dissolve his 16-year-old marriage with his wife, alleging that she always demands `bribe’ from him for sex.

Adegboyega prayed an Igando Customary Court in Lagos on Wednesday to end the marriage on grounds that his wife, Risikat, denied him sex.

“My wife starves me of sex, she will never allow me to sleep with her unless I give her money or buy her a gift,” he said.

He said that he would kill himself if the court would not dissolve the union which produced four children.

“Risikat should never come near me. I do not want to have anything to do with her again.

“She is irritating me. I will kill myself if the loveless marriage is not dissolved,” he told the court.

The petitioner also alleged that his wife cooked his food late and tarnished his image in public.

“My wife wants my ministry to collapse, she defames my character before my members and others; people who want to help me refuse because of what they hear from her,” he said.

He added that Risikat fought his church members.

However, 39-year-old Risikat, denied all the allegations and accused her husband of threatening her life with charms.

“My husband told me that he would use charm to destroy my life; indeed, after few weeks, I was very sick; everywhere my family took me to, they said it was a spiritual attack, the trader alleged.

The mother of four claimed that she never denied Abayomi sex and did not cook his food late.

She also denied fighting her husband or members of his church.

The respondent accused her husband of beating her at the slightest provocation.

She added that Abayomi chased her and the children out of her matrimonial home since nine months ago, without sending money for their upkeep.

“He is just looking for an excuse to dump me. If he wants to marry another wife, he should go ahead instead of making false allegations against me,” she said.

She prayed the court not to dissolve the union, saying that she still loved him in spite of his misbehaviour.

The President of the court, Mr Adeniyi Koledoye, urged both parties to maintain the peace and forgive each other for the sake of their children.

He adjourned the case untill July 11 for judgment.

