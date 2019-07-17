PDP Governors condoles Makarfi over father’s death

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum has condoled with former Governor of Kaduna State, Sen. Ahmed Makarfi, over the death of his father, Malam Muhammad Makarfi.

The forum in a statement issued by its Chairman and Governor of Bayelsa, Mr Seriake Dickson, on Wednesday in Abuja, said that it was saddened by the news of the death of Makarfi.

Dickson described the deceased as a devoted statesman and devout Muslim, who dedicated his life to the service of God, stability and growth of the nation and the good of humanity at large, aside being a strong voice for his community.

He commiserated with the government and people of Zazzau Emirate and Kaduna State in general on the passage of Makarfi, who was the Majidadin of Zazzau.

“The forum prayed the Almighty God to accept the soul of the departed and comfort those left to mourn him.”

Makarfi died on Tuesday in Makarfi town of Kaduna at the age of 99. He has been buried according to Islamic injunctions.