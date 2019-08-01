Popular Mbaise traditional ruler Eze Ogugua dies, Imo monarchs mourn

By Victor Nwachukwu

The Traditional Rulers Council in Imo has expressed sadness over the death of the traditional ruler of Eziudo, Ezinihite Mbaise LGA, His Imperial Majesty, Eze Desmond Ogugua.

The Chairman of the council, Eze Samuel Ohiri disclosed this in an interaction with newsmen in Owerri on Wednesday.

Ohiri described the late monarch as a `quintessential gentleman and detribalised ruler’ whose love for his people was indescribable.

He condoled with the people of Mbaise and Imo in general while praying the Almighty God to grant the deceased eternal repose.

“I use this medium to express our heavy hearts over the demise of one of our own, a detribalised monarch whose love for our people was indescribable.

“As we mourn, I condole with the family and Imo people in general and we pray that he be granted eternal rest in God’s bosom,” he said.

In his remarks, son of the late monarch, Prince Charles Ogugua who spoke at the father’s palace in Ezinihite Mbaise, described the late ruler as a mighty patriot adding that Imo had lost a rare gem.

“The mighty iroko tree of Eziudo, Ezinihite Mbaise, our beloved father and patriarch, has departed to join his wife in heaven and will be missed.

“He was a friend of the media, a mighty patriot, a rare gem,” he said.

The prince promised to work hard so as to preserve the late ruler’s legacies, adding that burial arrangements were in top gear.