Rotary Club to assist poor members

By Joan Odafe

The District Governor (DG) of Rotary Club, District 9110, Dr Jide Akeredolu, on Wednesday said that the club had set up a scheme to rescue members facing hard times from being delisted.

Akeredolu, who is also a Consultant Plastic Surgeon made the disclosure on Wednesday at the club’s Lagos West Charter’s 36th Anniversary in Lagos.

He said “Times are hard, membership is falling. People are finding it difficult to maintain their membership.

“When you move closer to some people, especially those who have done a lot for Rotary over the years, they’re going through hard times.

“We have to find a way to help these people to maintain their membership.”

Akeredolu said the club had decided to pick financial responsibilities of some committed members who found it difficult to pay their dues.

“Every club will be allowed to send one name of a conscientious and diligent Rotarian, who is at risk of being delisted because of difficulty in paying their dues.

“If you send the name to us at the district, we will pay,” he said.

The DG further disclosed that the club would also have projects for the prevention of cervical cancer in 2020.

“It happens to be the second most common cancer in women.

“About 40 people develop cervical cancer everyday in Nigeria and 26 of them die daily.

“But it has a very unique characteristic. It happens to be the only form of cancer that is preventable by vaccination,” Akeredolu explained.