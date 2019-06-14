Trader lands in trouble for enticing, wooing married woman

By Joy Kaka

A 38-year-old trader, Aliyu Abubakar, on Friday appeared in a Kubwa Grade I Area Court for allegedly enticing and wooing a married woman.

The police charged Abubakar, who resides in Dei-dei, with enticement of a married woman.

The Prosecution Counsel, John Okpa, told the court that the complainant, Malam Murtala Suleiman, reported the matter at the Dei-dei Police Station on June 13.

He said that the complainant alleged that the defendant usually calls this wife, Zainab on the phone late at night.

Okpa also alleged that the defendant visited the complainant’s house in Deidei, Abuja and called Zainab without his consent.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 389 of the Penal Code.

The defendant however pleaded not guilty.

The Defence Counsel, Moses Ugwummadu, prayed the court to admit his client to bail, assuring the court that a reliable surety would be provided.

In a ruling, the judge, Ibrahim Balarabe admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100, 000 bail with one reliable surety who must be a public servant, resident within the court’s jurisdiction.

He adjourned the matter until July 15 for hearing.