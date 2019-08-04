Umahi fumes over killing of another Nigerian in South Africa

Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi has condemned the murder of Mr Benjamin Simeon, a citizen of the state in South Africa.

A statement by Mr Sunny-Wenike Dougla, Spokesman Nigerian Citizens Association in South Africa, said the 43-year-old Simeon until his death was a Taxify driver.

The victim was said to have been killed after dropping off his clients in a part of the city.

Douglas added that an investigating officer with the South Africa Police Service confirmed that a case of murder had been opened on the matter.

He vowed that his association would follow up with the case to ensure that the killers were arrested and brought to justice.

Umahi who reacted in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Emmanuel Uzor, also urged the South African High Commissioner in Nigeria, to “probe the circumstances surrounding the incident.”

He described the act as gruesome and cruel, noting that Simeon hailed from Okposi in Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

The govvernor called for full investigation into the killing which occurred at Verona Street, Johannesburg.

The killing happened two weeks after a Nigerian teenager suffered a similar fate in the country.