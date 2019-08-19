Video: Nigerian man caught trying to have sex with friend’s wife in Germany

A Nigerian man simply identified as Shedrach has been caught trying to have sex with his close friend’s wife in Germany.

A video on “EBALSBLOG” revealed that Shedrach, a business associate with his friend, got his wife’s number after he (aggrieved man) called him (Shedrach) with her phone.

The aggrieved man who expressed his disappointment over the incident stated that his friend who paid them a visit never embarked on the long journey to arrive in Bayern to see him but to sleep with his wife.

According to the angry man, Shedrach’s next plan would have been to claim to be the father of his son if his plan had worked.

Watch the video below: