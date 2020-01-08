Video: Woman attacks lady planning to snatch her husband in Lagos

It was a bitter pill to swallow as an unidentified woman embarrassed a lady after accusing her of having an affair with her husband.

The incident occurred at the Ikeja Shopping Mall on Jan. 4.

A video posted on twitter handle of “@khaleedtailors” explained it all as the accused lady could not utter a word or respond to the woman’s allegations.

According to reports, the woman accosted the lady after several warnings to leave her husband alone.

The incident got messier as the woman pulled off the lady’s wig to provoke her reaction but she still could not say a word to the woman.

She also called her a husband snatcher, yet, she kept her cool.

