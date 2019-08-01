Watch video: Nollywood star Ini Edo sets twitter on fire with her dance

By Emmanuel Afonne
Nollywood actress, Ini Edo has set social media on fire with her super waste-dance posted on her twitter handle page on Wednesday.
Ini Edo showed off her amazing figure the video throwing different footsteps and flaunt her curvy figure as well as protruding hips.
Watch the video she shared below:
Nollywood Actress Ini Edo flaunts her curvy figure 8 body…😚😚😚
— Btlsblog.com (@Betalens) July 31, 2019
