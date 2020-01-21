Why married men eat out

By Zainab Oyekan

Some men in Jos have explained why they eat outside, instead of their homes.

The men expressed the viewpoint in separate interviews with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Jos.

According to them, they eat outside sometimes to reduce tension at home, and to prove a point to their wives.

A trader, Mr Edit Okon, said his wife was not very good at cooking, and would buy food sometimes from restaurant in a food flask, to eat.

“I knew my wife was never the cooking type before I married her; she has so many areas of strength but cooking is her weakness, and I don’t blame her at all,” said Okon.

Mr James Danjuma, a Security Guard, said that at times, his wife would wake up and be reluctant to cook; any attempt to insist would result in a fight.

“I eat outside whenever my wife refuses to cook, to avoid a fight, and to keep a peaceful and tranquil atmosphere at home.”

John Eno, another married man, said that he ate outside because he liked varieties, coupled with the fact that he had a taste for local dishes, while his wife was completely western in cooking.

“My wife is learning to make my own type of food now, but once in a while, I eat out to be happy; and I enjoy eating out,” said Eno.

According to Mr Friday Eheche, a businessman, said he ate outside because his wife had left the cooking for the domestic servant, adding that he goes out to eat to teach her a lesson.

“’The house help should never be left to do all the house chores; my wife could do the cooking, but I don’t know why she has stubbornly left that for the house help.

“I am eating outside to prove a point,” he said.

Some restaurant owners said their customers were mostly men, and they do their best to make them comfortable.

A Restaurant owner, Mrs Janet Chidi, said there were some soups that were difficult to prepare at home; and so, these men came more on days that such soups were being prepared.

Chidi, however, advised young wives to keep their husbands, by learning to prepare different Nigerian dishes.

“I think this is one of the best ways, to win a man over,” she noted. (NAN)