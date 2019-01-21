World’s oldest man Nonaka dies

The world’s oldest, man Masazo Nonaka, has died at the age of 113 at his home in Ashoro, Japan.

Nonaka was recognised by Guinness World Records as the oldest living man in April 2018, shortly before he celebrated his 113th birthday.

He was born on July 25, 1905, the same year that Albert Einstein pioneered his revolutionary theory of relativity, according to Kyodo News.

Nonaka died peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, family said, at the hot springs inn his family owned and managed for over 106 years.

Nonaka was restricted to a wheelchair in his later years, but could move about independently and continued to enjoy the simple things in life until his last day.

He was said to have enjoyed reading, watching television, eating sweets after every meal, and soaking in a hot spring once a week.

His granddaughter Yuko said Nonaka didn’t have any health issues – he just passed away peacefully.

“We feel shocked at the loss of this big figure,” she said. “His last moments were calm. He passed away without causing our family any fuss at all.”

“I had many quarrels with him, but we had enjoyed being together,” she continued. “I’m filled with feelings of gratitude.”

Nanoka outlived the vast majority of his immediate family, including all seven of his siblings, his wife, and three of their five children.

Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare reported last year that the country had 69,785 citizens over 100 years old, 90 percent of them being women.

In fact, the woman currently recognized as the oldest living person is also Japanese, 116-year-old Kane Tanaka.