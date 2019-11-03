1 dead, many injured as suspected armed robbers invade Ibadan community

By Akeem Abas

A yet to be identified night guard was allegedly killed by armed robbers in Oju-irin, Akobo area of Ibadan on Saturday when robbers numbering about 15 invaded the community.

The News Agency of Nigerian(NAN) reports that several others including a couple and 12 night guards sustained various degrees of injuries during the robbery.

The night guards attacked were reported to be working in Yawiri, Idi-isin, Tella, Anifalaje, Apata, Iyana Akanni, and Oju-Irin areas of Akobo where the robbers operated for several hours.

The leader of the security guard in the area, simply identified as Fagbenro, said that a security guard was shot dead at Oju Irin on arrival of the robbers at about 1 a.m before moving to other areas.

He said that several of the guards, who were attacked by the robbers, are presently on danger list at various hospitals.

An executive of Idi-Ishin landlord association who spoke to NAN on condition of anonymity, said the robbers arrived the area in a Nissan Micra car around 2 a.m and raided houses in Yawiri area before proceeding to other areas.

He confirmed that one night guard was killed around Oju-Irin and two security guard who were instructed to guard a transformer at idi-isin were brutally matcheted for preventing them from carting away electrical equipments.

According to him, “the residents alerted police officers on duty at Akobo police station when they noticed the arrival of the robbers but there was no response from the police, until around 6am in the morning.

“It is true that the robbers killed one night guard at Oju Irin. But here, they matcheted our night guard. I am also aware that a couple was matcheted at Yawiri up there and about 12 other night guards.

“From our investigations, the robbers arrived this area around 2am in a Micra Nisan car and three motorcycles. Our night guards were just returning from patrol when they attacked them at the transformer point. The guards are in hospital recuperating now,” he said.

Also, the Idi-Ishin landlords association in a statement issued on Sunday and titled ‘Security situation worrisome in Akobo Oju Irin and environ’ described the spate of attacks on residents as worrisome.

They called on government to have a second look at their approach to security of the people, particularly in those areas.

“For sometimes now, the residents of Akobo Ojuirin, Yawiri, Idi-isin and its environs have not been sleeping with their two eyes closed.

“Armed robbers have been attacking the residents on a daily basis; robbing people of their monies, phones and laptops. They maim and even kill innocent people.

“In the early hour of Saturday, a young night guard was sent to his early grave at Oju Irin by the heartless men of the underworld. Our people are now living in fear as we don’t know the next target of these evil minded people.

“It is very sad that police at the Akobo Police station who are supposed to respond to distress call at the hour of need in the night will arrive the scene hours after the robbers must have left,” the statement said.

SP. Gbenga Fadeyi, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, confirmed the incident, but denied the report of any fatality.

“The robbers ran away before the arrival of the Police in the area. Efforts has been intensified to clamp down on the hoodlums that carried out the evil act.

“Information available to me has it that the night guards that were attacked sustained injury but were rescued by the Police to UCH and now responding to treatment. No guard was killed,” he said. (NAN)