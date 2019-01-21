100 widows to be trained on skill acquisition in Bauchi

By Amina Ahmed

The Legionnaire Wives Association in Bauchi says it will soon embark on the training of 100 widows and wives of retired soldiers in the state in various trades.

The Founder of the association, Hajiya Fatima Idris disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bauchi on Monday.

According to her, the participants will be trained on pomade and detergent and soap making, heat balm, hair creams, among others.

“The Bauchi-based Non Governmental Organisation (NGO) will select participants among the wives of our fallen heroes and that of retired soldiers across all the 20 local government areas in the state.”

She said that the aim was to ensure the beneficiaries had a sense of belonging among their peers.

She urged women with relevant training on trades to set up such businesses within their neighbourhood to generate income.