Brazil to toughen mine-safety rules

Brazilian officials are preparing to toughen mining safety rules to require waste-dam owners of the type that failed last month, killing 150 people, to fix or close them, the mining regulator’s top official said on Friday.

“We need to put an end to this,” said the agency’s chairman Eduardo Leão. “These dams are ticking time bombs.”

The new regulations would order mining companies to destroy or substantially reinforce so- called upstream tailing dams.

