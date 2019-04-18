12 key points of Mueller report(Download)

The redacted version of the Special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on the Russian collusion with Trump campaign is now out.

Here are 12 highlights as reported by Reuters.

1. Lawyers were ‘unable to reach’ a decision on obstruction and that they did not ‘make a traditional prosecution decision.’

2.Prosecutors did not subpoena Trump because it would create a ‘substantial delay’ at a ‘late stage’ in the investigation; Mueller believes he had authority to subpoena Trump despite not doing so.

3.The report accepted the longstanding Justice Department view that a sitting president may not be indicted as part of legal analysis for obstruction.

4.Trump asked Deputy National Security Advisor K.T. McFarland to draft internal letter saying he had not asked Michael Flynn to discuss sanctions with Russian ambassador.

5.Trump repeatedly asked White House counsel Don McGahn to intervene with the Justice Department after former FBI Director Comey disclosed the investigation of the Trump campaign to Congress.

6.There is ‘substantial evidence’ that Trump fired FBI Director Comey due to his ‘unwillingness to publicly state that the president was not personally under investigation.’

7.Trump directed ex-campaign manager Corey Lewandowski to ask former Attorney General Sessions to say the Russia investigation was ‘very unfair.’

8.While under investigation, Manafort told deputy Rick Gates in January 2018 that president’s personal counsel had told him they were ‘going to take care of us’

9.Wikileaks sent Donald Trump Jr. a password to access the website putintrump.org, which he told the campaign he successfully used. WikiLeaks also asked Don Jr. to tweet the link to the Podesta emails, which he did.

10.The special counsel determined there was a ‘reasonable argument’ that Donald Trump Jr. violated campaign finance laws, but did not believe they could obtain a conviction.

11.Mueller says CEO of Russian sovereign wealth fund, Kirill Dmitriev, and friend of Jared Kushner collaborated on written reconciliation plan for U.S. and Russia.

12.Mueller report says White House counsel McGahn refused to carry out Trump’s order to fire Mueller ‘for fear of being seen as triggering another Saturday night masscre.’

Read the full report:

https://graphics.reuters.com/USA-TRUMP-RUSSIA/010091HX27V/report.pdf