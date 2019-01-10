13 club raiding policemen in net

Thirteen policemen attached to the Anti-Cultism Unit in Lagos have been arrested are currently being investigated for unprofessional conduct and raiding a Lagos club and dispossessing customers of valuables, money

The State Police Command’s Spokesperson, Mr. Chike Oti, said the policeman were arrested following a publication which exposed their unprofessional act.

“The attention of the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Imohimi Edgal has been drawn to the publication on pages 4 and 5 of the Punch Newspaper publication of Wednesday, January 9, 2019 with a headline “CCTV footage exposes policemen who raided Lagos night club ”

“Sequel to the publication, the CP directed that all the policemen involved in the operation be invited for questioning.

“Presently, 13 out of the 19 officers that raided Lakers County night club in the Ikorodu area of Lagos state have been arrested and are undergoing interrogation at the Command’s X-Squad Section while the rest are expected to report to the investigation body before midnight.” it read.

The statement revealed that a team of detectives have been dispatched to the hotel to get evidence that would aid Investigation and ultimately, the prosecution of officers found culpable.

The CP hints that the Command will never cover up for any officer who breaches the standard operating procedure of the Force while carrying out his duties.

“He therefore assures that at the end of the ongoing investigation, the Command would as usual inform members of the public of the outcome of the probe.” the statement read.

According to the report, management of Lakers County, a popular night club in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State, is seeking redress over an attack by men of the Anti-Cultism Unit of the Lagos State Police Command.

The policemen allegedly invaded its premises on Sunday and seized from valuables worth several millions of naira from customers and workers.

Closed-circuit television footage provided to PUNCH Metro by the club’s management revealed how the officers perpetuated the act that sent shivers down the spines of the customers and workers on duty at the club at that time.

One of the victims, Hassan Adebowale, said he had gone to Lakers County to buy shawarma, when the policemen, who shot into the air, invaded the premises.

“We initially thought they were robbers, because not all of them were in police uniform; it was when we saw some of them in uniform that we realised that they were policemen,’’ he said.

“While we were on the floor, we were told to submit our phones; as we did that, they also collected chains, car keys, and went to the bar to pack drinks and money. Thereafter, they told us to stand up and tied our clothes together and marched us into the bus they brought for the operation. The police officers in uniform were about 20, while the ones without uniform were about 10, with three female officers leading the squad.”

Another customer, Nifemi Solipo, said one of the officers, who allegedly collected her phone during the assault had refused to release it when she visited the Anti-Cultism Unit in the Gbagada area of Lagos despite acknowledging that he collected it.

The make-up artist said, “The officer searched my purse and brought out my phone and kept it in his pocket. I bought that phone for around N350,000. I have been sleeping at the club for two days now because the phone means everything to me. I use the phone to work and to advertise my business, and I will not let go of it.

The Lakers County’s barman, Samuel Edeh, who was on duty during the police invasion, said the sales proceeds were taken by one of the police officers.

The management of the club said that 40 CCTV cameras recorded everything. (NAN)