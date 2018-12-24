13 political parties adopt Patrick Obahiagbon for Senate

By Igbaugba Ehigimetor

The Action Democratic Party (ADP) and 12 other political parties in Edo, have adopted Mr Patrick Obahiagbon and Mr Washington Osifo as their candidates for the 2019 National and State Assembly elections respectively.

The parties, under the auspices of Progressives Registered Political Parties (PRPP), announced the adoption of the two APC candidates at an enlarged meeting of the body in Benin on Monday.

Obahiagbon, former member, House of Representatives, is gunning for the Edo South Senatorial District seat while Osifo, former Commissioner of Education, is seeking to represent Uhunmwode Constituency in the Edo Assembly.

Mr Ogbodu Orlando, Spokesperson of PRPP comprising the Independent Democrats (ID), Accord Party, ANP, SPN, NPN, DPP, UPP, BNPP, JNPP, among others, said the group had followed Obahiagbon’s political career and was happy with it.

Orlando who is the state Chairman of ID, said: “we stand here today to adopt Patrick Obahiagbon for the Edo South Senatorial District election and Washington Osifo for the House of Assembly election.

“We believe in Obahiagbon because we have watched his antecedents from when he was a councilor to when he was in the State Assembly and the House of Representatives.

“We all believe in him and know that he can perform.”

In his response, Obahiagbon, who praised the group and said it had made democracy to thrive in the area.

He gave the assurance that the partnership would be sustained while he would deliver the dividends of democracy to the people, if elected.

“I am delighted to have been endorsed by 13 vibrant political parties.

“They decided to, on their own, adopt my candidacy for the Edo South Senatorial District election and Hon. Washington Osifo for Uhunmwode Constituency in the State House of Assembly.

“It shows we are popular outside our party. These are popular people and we know that this will translate to victory for us in the February elections,” he said.