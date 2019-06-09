137 people trained on ICT, Welding to graduate – Amnesty Office

By Jacinta Nwachukwu

The Presidential Amnesty Programme is set to graduate no fewer than 137 persons trained in different vocational skills, its Official has said.

Mr Murphy Ganagana, Media Assistant to the Programme’s Coordinator, Prof. Charles Dokubo disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Sunday.

Ganagana said that the beneficiaries, chosen from across the Niger Delta region, were trained in leather works, ICT, fashion making, welding and fabrication.

According to him, the training is a part of the Programme’s empowerment package for Niger Delta youths.

He also said that the amnesty office had established a job placement unit, responsible for profiling and engagement with job providers in different sectors.

“This unit liaises with government agencies, private and public sectors to generate employment opportunities for the beneficiaries.

“Apart from serving as a vehicle to maintain peace and security in the region, we also have the mandate to train and empower the people.”

Ganagana said that the graduation ceremony, scheduled to hold on Monday, would be attended by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and governors of States in the Niger Delta region. (NAN)