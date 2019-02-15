18 Firemen, 174 policemen deployed to INEC office in Kaduna

By Shuaib Sadiq

The Federal Fire Service has deployed 18 Firemen to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Kaduna State, as a proactive measure to tackle any fire incident.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner, Alhaji Abdullahi Kaugama made the disclosure to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Kaduna.

He said that the deployment of the firemen was to avert fire incident as recorded in three INEC offices in Plateau, Abia and Anambra states.

Abdullahi said fire fighting vehicles with adequate water had been stationed at the commission’s office, while fire extinguishers had been supplied to all INEC offices in the 23 local government areas.

Meanwhile, the REC said 174 policemen, comprised of 110 from Police Rapid Response Unit and 74 Mobile policemen who would escort sensitive materials, had been deployed to the commission ahead of the general election.