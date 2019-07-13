19 ships with products expected at Lagos ports

By Aisha Cole

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) says it is expecting 19 ships to bring foods and other goods from July 13 to July 29, at the Apapa and Tin Can Island Ports in Lagos.

NPA in its daily publication ‘Shipping Position’ in Lagos on Saturday said that none of the vessels would bring petroleum products.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 19 ships are carrying general cargo, buckwheat, steel products and containers of different goods.

According to the NPA, 15 ships have arrived the ports, waiting to berth with petrol, containers and buckwheat.

NPA said that another 19 ships were discharging buckwheat, bulk fertiliser, alcohol, general cargo, containers, butane, raw sugar, petrol, buck sugar and empty containers. (NAN)