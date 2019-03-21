197 soldiers for peace mission in Gambia

By Mohammad Tijjani

The Nigerian Army has commenced the training of 197 soldiers and officers who are to be deployed to Gambia for peace keeping mission.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, unveiled the planned deployment at the graduation of NIGCOY 4 ECOMIG pre-deployment training.

The training took place at the Lt-Gen Martin Luther Agwai International leadership peacekeeping Centre, Jaji in Kaduna State .

Buratai was represented by the Commandant Nigerian Army School of Infantry (NASI) Maj-Gen Ali Keffi.

Out of the 197 personnel, 12 are officers while the remaining 185 are soldiers.

Buratai said the graduation further confirm the commitment of the Nigerian Armed Forces to deploy quality peacekeepers as part of its contribution to the quest for global peace and security.

According to him the pre-deployment training was aimed at refreshing polishing your knowledge and expertise into peace support operation.

“Also to equip you with the requisite skills required to protect yourself and equipment while carrying out the mission‘s mandate.

“Generally, the techniques and procedures impacted on you during your training will put you in good frame of mind to discharge your duties in the mission area.

“I caution you to avoid any ugly incidents that could tarnish the image of the Nigerian Armed Forces in particular and the nation in general .” he warned

Buratai charges them to discharge their duties in consonance with the mission mandate at all times.

“I must also remind you that the rules of engagement in the mission give you the latitude to exhibit utmost professionalism in the discharge of your responsibilities.

He added that you must respect the cultural and religious sensitivity of the people of the host nation and must not involve yourselves in the trafficking of illicit substance of any kind, such as alcohol and drugs as these negates United Nations ethics.

“Please note that United Nations maintain zero tolerance policy of Sexual Exploitation and Abuse.

“The Nigerian armed forces and indeed the Nigerian government will also not tolerate the contravention of this policy. “Buratai said.

Ealier the Commandant of he Centre Maj-Gen Abubakar Tarfa, disclose that the pre-deployment training lasted for four weeks, and expected to be in Gambia for a year.

Tarfa said the training was intensive and comprehensive in line with UN pre-deployment modules.

According to him, the center in it mandate has responsibility of providing quality training for troops earmarked for peace support operation.

Tarfa said the training is also prepare them for multidimensional challenges in the contemporary peacekeeping environment which has been very dynamic and complex.

“As you graduate today, you must always remember the confidence reposed in you as ambassador of the Nigerian armed force in particular and the nation in general.” he advised. (NAN)