2 die, vehicles destroyed in Ibadan fuel tanker fire 

By Suleiman Shehu

A tanker laden with petrol on Thursday fell and caught fire claiming two lives and burning four vehicles at Iwo road area of Ibadan around 3:00 p.m.

An eye witness, AbdulAzeez Hammed, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the tanker which fell and spilled its content, razed no fewer than four vehicles.

Hammed said he saw a man in one of the affected vehicles removing his child from the back of his wife when they saw the fire approaching their vehicle.

The witness said the husband and the child escaped while the fire caught the wife in the car and burnt her to death.

Confirming the incident, SP Olugbenga Fadeyi, Oyo State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), told NAN that two people lost their lives in the incident.

Fadeyi said four vehicles and two motorcycles were also burnt.