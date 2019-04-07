2 suicide bombers, 3 others die in Maiduguri attack

By Hamza Suleiman/Maiduguri

The Borno State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) on Sunday confirmed five persons killed and 30 others wounded in a suicide bomb attack in the outskirts of Maiduguri.

Mr Kachalla Usman, the Head of Emergency Response Operations of the agency, made the confirmation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Sunday in Maiduguri.

Usman disclosed that two female suicide bombers detonated Improvised Explosives Device (IEDs) vests strapped to their bodies in a crowded place at Muna-Dalti area of Maiduguri on Saturday night.

He said that three persons and two suicide bombers were killed while 45 others sustained injuries in the blasts.

Usman added that two of the deceased died while on admission at the hospital.

According to him, the wounded persons were referred to the Specialist Hospital, Maiduguri for treatment.