2 teenagers docked for allegedly belonging to secret society

By Ngozi Njoku

The Police on Wednesday arraigned two teenagers, Tobi Fajemilehin and Sabi Young, before an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, for allegedly belonging to a secret society, “Eiye Confraternity.’’

Fajemilehin,16 and Young,16, both students, are facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and belonging to an unlawful society.

The defendants, who both reside in the Ikorodu area of Lagos, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

According to the Police prosecutor, Lucky Ihiehie, the defendants committed the offences on June 10 at about 2:00 p.m. in Ikorodu.

Ihiehie said some policemen on duty, accosted and arrested the defendants who wore shirts with logos.

“They were taken to the anti-cultism unit, Yaba, where they confessed to be members of the Eiye Confraternity,’’ he said.

Ihiehie said the offences contravened Sections 42(a) and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 42 stipulates three years jail term for offenders.

The Magistrate, Mrs Ejiro Kubeije, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N100, 000 each with one surety in like sum.

Kubeije ordered that the sureties should show evidence of tax payments to the Lagos State Government and adjourned the case until Sept. 10, for trial.

Similarly, the Police arriagained two other suspects, Michael Damilola, 28, and Taiwo Adejonwo, 20, before the magistrate, Mrs Kubeije, for alleged membership of a secret cult, “Alora Confraternity.”

Ihiehie told the court that the suspects were arrested on June 10 in Ikorodu area of Lagos at 4:00 p.m.

However, they pleaded not guilty and the magistrate granted them bail in the sum of N100, 000 each with one surety in like some.

Kubeije said the sureties must show evidence of tax payments to the Lagos State Government and adjourned the case until Sept. 11. (NAN)