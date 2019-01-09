20,000 new Borno IDPs get relief from NEMA

By Salisu Sani-Idris

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), has distributed food and other items  to more than 20,000 new Internally Displaced Persons(IDPs)   in Borno.

Malam Sani Datti, NEMA’s Head of Media and Public Relations, in a statement, said  the IDPs are taking refuge at Gubio and Teachers Village Camps,  Maiduguri.

He explained that a Special Intervention Team, led by Air Commodore Akugbe Iyamu, the Director in charge of Search and Rescue ,  who represented the Director-General, Mustapha Maihaja, presented the  items.

Iyamu noted that the special intervention was in continuation of the agency’s efforts at fulfilling its mandate.

He further explained that the food and other  items distributed to the IDPs included rice, beans, tomatoes, food seasoning, beverages, mattresses, mosquito nets, buckets, blankets clothes, nylon mats and toiletries .

The process of integrating the IDPs into monthly feeding scheme, he added, had already commenced.

