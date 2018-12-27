2018 best year for EFCC with record convictions

120 0
120 0
Ibrahim Magu EFCC acting chairman: The EFCC logs record convictions in 2018

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC secured a record  312 convictions between January and December 24, much higher than the  189  recorded in 2017.

Among those convicted were two Politically Exposed Persons, PEPs – Jolly Nyame, a former governor of Taraba State and Joshua Dariye, a serving Senator and a former governor of Plateau state.

Both are currently serving jail terms at Kuje Prison.

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Joseph Nwobike, who has been stripped of the highly revered legal title, was also convicted for perverting the course of justice.

Dariye and Nyame, who were sentenced to 14 years in prison had approached the Court of Appeal to challenge the “guilty” verdict handed down by Justice Adebukola Banjoko of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Gudu.

While upholding their convictions, the Appellate Court commuted Dariye’s jail term to 10 years, and that of Nyame to 12 years with a fine of  N495 million.

According to Tony Orilade, the acting EFCC spokesman, the convictions achieved by the EFCC  under the acting chairmanship of Ibrahim Magu, show that the commission has remained consistent in its  efforts at ensuring that the negative narrative of pervasive corruption in the system is changed for the better.

The narrative that has also changed, he said,   is the perception that some persons are above the Law.

Lagos zone of EFCC recorded the highest convictions of 85, followed by Abuja with 53,  Kano 36. Port Harcourt  33, Gombe  28; Benin  27; Enugu 15; Maiduguri 11; Ibadan 10; Uyo 8 and Kaduna 6.

I found this interesting

I didin't find this interesting

Join the Conversation

Back to top

Copyright © 2016 News Agency of Nigeria. Powered by Metric Internet