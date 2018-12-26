2019: CAN joins campaign train for Gov. Abubakar’s re-election in Bauchi

By Ayinde Olaide Abdulsaheed

Bauchi State Governor Muhammed Abubakar, is in high spirit ahead of the 2019 general election following his endorsement for re-election by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Bauchi chapter.

CAN made this known in Bauchi on Wednesday through its Chairman, Rev. Joshua Maina when the Christian Communities of the state paid Christmas visit on the state governor.

“The essence of Christmas is to worship God Almighty and to thank him for the hope he has given us amidst our hopelessness.

“We are here today to worship the Lord with you and to thank God for the leadership we have in this state.

“Your excellency, you are the one that the Almighty has bestowed in Bauchi state as our only leader and we have come back to tell you that we appreciate what God is doing through you.

“This is devoid of politics but a clear reality from the word of God.

“In essence, we once again want to declare the unquestionable loyalty and support of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Bauchi state to your governance,” Maina declared.

The state chairman of CAN also appreciated the state governor for the priority given to security issues in the state, adding that Bauchi state remains the safest among the North eastern states and one of the safest in the entire country.

“All of us know what we were passing through in the past. But to an extent we have even forgotten that there had been massacres and killings during worships.

“To the glory of God, it has become history now and that has become possible because some people became committed to the reality of securing the lives and properties of people.

“Your excellency, you are one of those people. And one evident example is the fact that Bauchi state is becoming one of the most populous states in the North East because it is the safest and one of the safest in the country,” Maina said .

CAN pleaded with the governor to lift the curfew imposed on Nov. 20 on Yelwa Tsakani, Angwan Kusu, Angwan Ngas, Lushi and Yelwa Kagadama areas of Bauchi metropolis.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the state government imposed the curfew in the areas after three persons were killed, two cars and two buildings were set ablaze by rioting youths on November 18.

Governor Abubakar said he has forgiven the “transgression” in the areas and promised to consult the security chiefs before lifting the curfew. He assured the Christian leaders that the lifting of the curfew is imminent.