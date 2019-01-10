CAS warns personnel against meddling in politics

By Peter Amine

The Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshall Sadiq Abubakar, on Thursday warned the personnel against meddling in politics as the 2019 general elections approach.

Abubakar gave the warning while inaugurating a block of 18 units of two-bedroom flats for senior non-commissioned officers at 551 NAF Station in Jos.

The air chief was represented by Director of Administration, Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Headquarters, Abuja, AVM Kingsley Lar.

He said “Let me remind personnel that they must remain disciplined and apolitical as the 2019 general elections approaches.

“Personnel are allowed to exercise their civic duty by electing candidates of their choice on election days without meddling in politics. As always, professionalism must remain our watchword,’’ he said.

Abubakar urged them to remain committed to building a peaceful, strong and virile nation by keeping with the constitutional mandate of protecting the lives of all law-abiding citizens.

He told the personnel to put in their best in the career, adding that NAF would not rest on its oars in providing for their welfare.

“Indeed our modest efforts have led to improvements in the number of personnel who are now better accommodated. We have accommodated 73 per cent of our personnel in 2018, totaling 17, 368 personnel.

“I am optimistic that that these 18 two-bedroom flats would greatly ameliorate the accommodation deficiency in NAF station Jos,’’ he said.

Air Commodore Kabiru Aliyu, the Commander, NAF 551 Station Jos, said that the new accommodation was a form of appreciation meant for personnel fighting insurgency.

“In compliance with CAS directive, I ensure strict adherence to the order and ensure that the families of those at front lines resident with us in NAF Station Jos are fully cared for,’’ he said.