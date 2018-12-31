2019: Group endorses SDP Abia governorship candidate

By EricJames Ochigbo

The Ukwa Ngwa bloc, a political pressure group in Abia state has endorsed Dr Blessing Nwagba, the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) as its preferred candidate for the 2019 poll.

This was made known in a statement by Mr Oke Nwosu, the Chairman of ‘Nzuko Ukwu Ndi Nweala’, an umbrella body for the indigenous people of Aba North.

Nwosu said the group which cut across nine Local Governments Areas (LGAs) of the state took the decision at a general meeting held in Isialangwa.

“In the spirit of equity, the governorship position shall remain in Abia South Senatorial Zone and that a credible woman had been selected from the zone to complete the term.

“That is why we are endorsing Nwagba as our preferred candidate for the 2019 election.

“We are sending her to correct the mistakes of the past administration.

“We do not see her as a candidate anymore rather as the governor of Abia in waiting,” he said.

According to him, but for the way politics is played in this part of the world, Nwagba will have long served the state as the governor.

However, Dr Blessing Nwagba, in her policy document promised regular payment of salaries and pensions when elected governor.

She said that her administration would engage the services of experts in revenue collection to boost Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) and end the use of touts in revenue collection.

The candidate also said that adequate attention would be given to agriculture, Small and Medium scale Enterprises (SMEs), manufacturing, markets among others.

She promised bursary and scholarship for students in the state up to post graduate level in Nigerian universities.

Nwagba also promised that training and re-training of teachers would be prioritised for improved teaching and learning if elected governor.